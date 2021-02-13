Emraan Hashmi to play villain in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'





According to the latest buzz, Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play negative role in the third instalment of the successful franchise, ‘Tiger 3’.

“Emraan (Hashmi) will be playing the villain in the third part of Tiger franchise,” a source close to the film’s production told PTI.

The action-thriller produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the key role. Both were seen in the role of an agent spy.

Maneesh Sharma will direct the third instalment.

“The shoot for the third part will begin from next month. Currently, the makers are locking the schedule,” the insider said.

‘Ek Tha Tiger’ was helmed by Kabir Khan, while the second instalment was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.