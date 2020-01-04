Emotional Deepika Padukone consoles teary-eyed Laxmi Agarwal





At the launch of the title song of ‘Chhapaak’ in Mumbai, acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal broke down, an emotional Deepika Padukone consoled her. Pictures and videos of the ‘Padmaavat’ actress consoling Laxmi were doing the round on net.

Not only Laxmi but Deepika also broke down and both seem consoling one another. ‘Chhapaak’ helmed by Meghna Gulzar was based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the biopic talks about her journey from a simple girl to a crusader against acid attacks. How she bravely fought the battle of life after the attack and recollected energy and strength to stand up again in life.

Earlier, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Deepika admitted that she slipped into depression once more, during the making of ‘Chhapaak’. “I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of my nowhere and I was also caught off-guard,” she said.

Deepika initially dismissed it as stress or tiredness, until it “got really bad”. She said, “I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that…”

Even at the trailer launch of ‘Chhapaak’, Deepika moved into tears. She turned producer with the film.

Deepika told IANS, “Meghna came to me with the script and I was instantly drawn to Meghna’s honesty, to Laxmi’s story and her journey. I felt like it was very, very powerful and I felt like as an actor, I definitely wanted to be a part of the film. Even as a person, I felt like there’s a really strong narrative in Laxmi’s life, and I wanted the world to see that.”

Chhapaak is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.