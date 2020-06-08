Ekta Kaul shares first glimpse of her baby boy, Ved





New mommy Ekta Kaul has shared the first glimpse of their baby boy, Ved. The picture showed Ved sleeping peacefully by the side of his dad, Sumeet Vyas. The father-son duo image is too cute to handle.

Ekta Kaul used a hearts filter over the picture, and tagged Sumeet Vyas as “No. 1 Dad.”

Television couple Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul were blessed with a baby boy on 4th June, Thursday morning. The highly thrilled parents named their first child, Ved.

Sumeet Vyas shared the good news with a heartfelt message, “It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche...smothering the child every few minutes”.

Congratulations messages are pouring in from every corner. The post has garnered over 37 thousand likes.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Sumeet opened up the idea behind naming their son, Ved. He said, “Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names, when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I’ll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense.”

Talking about why they chose his aunt’s hospital for the delivery, he said, “We couldn’t trust a multi-facility hospital at a time like this. It was a normal delivery and both Ekta and Ved are doing fine.”

About their pregnancy journey during coronavirus pandemic, Sumeet had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There is no room for mood swings. There is no room for cravings, she can’t demand anything and I can’t get anything for her. We don’t step out at all. We go down for a walk in our building compound just once a week. She is seriously quarantined and we have no one coming home. The cops are very understanding and [when] they saw a pregnant woman and didn’t stop us or anything.”

Congratulations to the new parents!