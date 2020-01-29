Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie’s ‘Tere Naam’ look is winning internet





Ekta Kapoor styled her son Ravie Kapoor’s hair like Salman Khan in ‘Tere Naam’ and netizens are highly impressed.

Ekta Kapoor celebrated her son Ravie’s birthday and it was attended by who’s who from Bollywood and telly world. The doting mother shared a cute picture with Ravie on his birthday. While Ekta is pouting for the camera, Ravie smiles for the lenses “Me with ravioli who is looking like radhe from tere naaam Thanku @shanoosharmahihai forthis pic,” she wrote alongside her picture.

Ekta Kapoor shared a cute video for Ravie’s first birthday and thanked fans and friends for support. Her friend and Union minister Smriti Irani wished Ravie in the most adorable way,“JAI MATA DI Exactly a year ago on this day a new journey began... writing’ mentalhood’ had made me paranoid ...being a mother was not easy .. a life long commitment....u came smiled n I knew ...I finally belonged !!!! Thanku alt digital for making this video n gifting it to me ...n sorry maasi @smritiiraniofficial ur stressed I know ...happpie bday ravioli,” Ekta wrote.

Several Bollywood and television celebrities graced Ravie’s first birthday with their children.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza arrived with their two sons, Rahyl and Riaan. Tusshar Kapoor came with son Laksshya. Sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were clicked with their little ones, Radhya and Darien.

Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul graced with their sons, Azai and Ivarr. Surveen Chawla attended Ravie’s birthday husband Akshay Thakker and their daughter Eva. Aayush Sharma and son Ahil also attended the party.

New parents Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava also arrived, while Anita Hassanandani came with husband Rohit Reddy. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara was also clicked with her nanny.

Sakshi Tanwar, Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Pragya Yadav and son Isana, Vikas Gupta and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari were among the guests.

It’s a double celebration for Ekta Kapoor, as she is conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri, on Saturday night. After winning the fourth highest civilian award, Ekta wrote, “My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was too young, too raw and it was too soon to make things happen. Through the years, I have realised it is never too soon to live out your dreams and being too young is probably the best thing. Today, as I am conferred with the 4th highest civilian honour, Padmshri, I’m humbled. I hope to continue breaking boundaries, to continue giving young talent a chance and to strive to give back to the country all the love that’s come my way. The timing couldn’t be more perfect as the news comes 2 days before my son’s first birthday. Grateful and thankful,” the statement read.