Ekta Kapoor’s creative head Tanusri Dasgupta tests Covid-19 positive





Balaji Telefilms creative head Tanusri Dasgupta has been tested positive for coronavirus. She was hospitalized on Saturday night. Her mother also tested positive for the virus.

Tanusri said that initially she was under home quarantine with her mother “I was brought to the hospital on Saturday night when I hit a low on oxygen. The doctor did a blood test and advised me to get admitted so that I can be monitored. Before that, I was at home with my mother who had also tested positive. But she did not need to be hospitalised. She was home quarantined and is on her way to recovery,” she said.

Tanusri said that it was ‘scary’ initially but she is confident that she will be back on her feet soon. “I caught a deeper strain I think and had to be admitted. The staff here has been extremely helpful in nursing me back to health. I still have a cough due to bronchitis and am being treated for the same. Yes, it was scary for a few days, but if you are in good hands there is no fear. We all are recovering and I will be back home soon,” she said.

