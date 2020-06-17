Ekta Kapoor to hold a prayer meet for late Sushant Singh Rajput on June 18





Television queen Ekta Kapoor, who launched Sushant Singh Rajput on her show, ‘Pavitra Rishta’ will held a prayer meet for the late actor on June 18.

"Invites are being made and will be circulated soon. Many known faces from the entertainment industry are said to be attending the prayer meet," a source told us.

Ekta Kapoor is totally shattered with the demise Sushant. She condoled his death by sharing the screenshot of their recent chat on Instagram and wrote, “Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed ! Not fair my baby!”

The ‘MS-Dhoni’ actor committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. He was just 34. Started his acting career from TV soap, 'Pavitra Rishta' Sushant has delivered many hit movies. The ‘Kedarnath’ actor committed suicide by hanging at his Mumbai residence on Saturday night.

Reports say he was suffering from depression for the past six months. No suicide note was found. His body was taken to Cooper hospital for post-mortem. He was cremated at Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle. His father, sisters and close family members were present during his last journey along with some of his industry friends.

Sushant starred in hit movies like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘PK’, ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshi’, ‘M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Sonchiriya’ among others.