Ekta Kapoor hosts grand birthday bash for son Ravie





Television queen Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie Kapoor turned two on Wednesday and the doting mother hosted a grand birthday party for her son.

Karan Johar turned up with his two kids, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia also seen with their two sons, Suzanne Khan also turned up, Neelam Kothari Soni was spotted with her daughter.

Earlier in the day, Ekta wished her son by sharing an adorable photo on Instagram. She wrote, “Happpiest bdayyyyy ravioli ! Nothing more to say but that u are my turning point landmark gift! I still get shocked ( in a good way) n say ‘ I’m ur mommy) I loveeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuu.” Karan commented, “Happy birthday my darling Ravie!!!! Hugs and kisses from Yash Roohi and me."

However, actor and Ekta’s brother Tusshar Kapoor also wished his nephew Ravie with a precious video. In the clip, Ekta could be heard telling her Tusshar, “I have a feeling he loves you much more than he loves me.” She added, “You come to know when the child finds their own person. They have instincts, we don't. He knows his mama is a clean-hearted person.” She called it the ‘sweetest sight (she has) seen in the longest time’.

“#HappybirthdayRavie. My second born has turned two years old.....God bless you pudding! #angel #love #ravie #birthday,” Tusshar captioned the video.

In 2019, Ekta Kapoor welcomed Ravie through surrogacy.

Announcing Ravie’s birth then, Ekta had said in a statement, “By God’s grace, I have seen many successes in my life, but nothing beats the feeling of this beautiful soul being added in my world. I cannot even begin to express how happy my baby’s birth has made me.”

Ekta Kapoor’s friends and collegues also wished Ravie on his second birthday. Smriti Irani also wishes the little one in the comments section. “Bless my Ravie. May he have all the happiness and success in the world (sic),’ she wrote. Several other celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy, Sikandar Kher, Anita Hassanandani, Mallika Sherawat, Dia Mirza also left wish on the comment section.