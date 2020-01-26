Photos: Ekta Kapoor celebrates son Ravie’s birthday bash





Television queen Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie turned one and the noted producer and doting mother hosted a grand birthday party for her son. Several Bollywood and television celebrities graced with their children.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza arrived with their two sons, Rahyl and Riaan. Tusshar Kapoor came with son Laksshya. Sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were clicked with their little ones, Radhya and Darien.

Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul graced with their sons, Azai and Ivarr. Surveen Chawla attended Ravie’s birthday husband Akshay Thakker and their daughter Eva. Aayush Sharma and son Ahil also attended the party.

New parents Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava also arrived, while Anita Hassanandani came with husband Rohit Reddy. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara was also clicked with her nanny.

Sakshi Tanwar, Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Pragya Yadav and son Isana, Vikas Gupta and filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari were among the guests.

It’s a double celebration for Ekta Kapoor, as she is conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri, on Saturday night. After winning the fourth highest civilian award, Ekta wrote, “My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was too young, too raw and it was too soon to make things happen. Through the years, I have realised it is never too soon to live out your dreams and being too young is probably the best thing. Today, as I am conferred with the 4th highest civilian honour, Padmshri, I’m humbled. I hope to continue breaking boundaries, to continue giving young talent a chance and to strive to give back to the country all the love that’s come my way. The timing couldn’t be more perfect as the news comes 2 days before my son’s first birthday. Grateful and thankful,” the statement read.