‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna’ actor Tarla Joshi dies of a heart attack





Veteran actor Tarla Joshi of‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna’ passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday morning.

The senior actor’s co-stars Nia Sharma and Krystle D'Souza paid heartfelt tribute to her on social media.

Sharing a collage with her from the show, Nia Sharma wrote, “RIP Badi Beeji you will be missed (sic)...” Sharing a group photo with Divyajyotee Sharma, Anju Mahendru and Mohit Chauhan, who were also a part of Ek Hazaaron, Nia wrote, “Tarla ji you’ll always be our badi beeji (sic),” along with several heart emojis.

Calling her motherly figure, Anju Mahendroo also shared a picture with Tarla Joshi and wrote, "Will miss you Tarlaji always looked up to you as a mother !!! Rest in eternal peace (sic)."

Commenting on Anju's post, Krystle D'Souza wrote, "Will miss you badi B (sic)."

Tarla Joshi played the role of Krystle D'Souza and Nia Sharma's great-grandmother in the TV soap ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna’.

Tarla Joshi has also worked in telly soaps like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Bandini. She appeared in films like Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, Majiyara Haiya and Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye. Tarla Joshi started her career as a costume designer.

May her soul rest in peace!