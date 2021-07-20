‘Ek Duaa’ trailer: Esha Deol fights for her daughter’s right





Bollywood actor Esha Deol makes her comeback with ‘Ek Duaa’ after a gap of nine years. Her comeback movie was bankrolled by her new production house, Bharat Esha Films.

The film speaks about gender discrimination. ‘Ek Duaa’ is a story about a mother, who fights for the right of her daughter in a conservative Muslim family. Esha Deol plays the role of a mother while his daughter's role was enacted by Barbiee Sharma. The film also features Shreyansh Nick Nag and Rajveer Ankur Singh.

The film was directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who earlier directed Esha in the short film 'Cakewalk'.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Esha Deol wrote, "Our film 'Ek Duaa' premieres on Monday 26th July 2021 on Voot Select. Do watch it and give us your love, good wishes, Duas and blessings."

A few days ago, Esha Deol had shared the first look poster of the film on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, "Un'veiling' the first look of our film 'Ek Duaa' under our banner Bharat Esha Films (BEF),"

In the poster, the mother-daughter duo can be seen praying to God.

Last week the actress had announced the launch of her production house named Bharat Esha Films, Esha Deol had written on her Instagram stories, "Overwhelmed to share with you all that under the banner of Bharat Esha Films (BEF) we are launching our first film as producers- 'Ek Duaa.' When I was approached with 'Ek Duaa' as an actress, I felt a deeper connect with the script. I just knew, I had to support the film, the cause, and would want to be associated with it as a producer too. It opened the doors for Bharat and me to start another innings as partners."

Talking about her comeback, the actress said, “Now that they have grown up a bit and some very interesting projects are being offered to me, I thought it was the right time for me to face the camera once again,” Esha told PTI.

'Ek Duaa' will be premiered on Voot Select on July 26th