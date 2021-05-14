Eid ul-Fitr 2021: Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan extend wishes





Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the globe and our Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and R Madhavan took to their social media handle to wish their fans on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "For the praying and the ones who can't anymore. For the ones who need prayers a little more than most others in these tough times. For whom there is none left to pray for or with. This Eid, we do. For all of you."

Abhishek Bachchan wished his fans on Twitter: "Eid mubarak. (Folded hands emoticon)#StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn."

R Madhavan wrote, "Eid Mubarak," and along with it, he wrote, "To you and all your families," with three joined hand emoticons.

Varun Dhawan wrote,“FAST n UP Health first India first #eidmubarak.” Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram stories and wished fans ‘Eid Mubarak’. National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee wished, “Stay happy healthy and safe !!! Eid Mubarak.”

Dia Mirza wrote, Chaand Mubarak.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai also wished saying, “Eid Mubarak For the unity peace n welfare Of India N human health world over. With love all over Stay blessed stay healthy.” This is the second consecutive year the celebrations will be less owing to the second wave of the COVID 19.

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his Eid celebrations at home with wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam. In the pictures, the trio is dressed in ethnic outfits, flashing big smiles. "Eid Mubarak everyone !!!" Dulquer wrote.

Superstar Akshay Kumar posted: #EidMubarak to all. May God grant good health and peace, and ease the suffering of everyone across the world.

Sushmita Sen wrote, Eid Mubarak

ThankU so much, for including all of us in your prayers while fasting!! N for helping humanity thru these difficult times with D graceful contribution of your Zakat.

May this auspicious day usher in better times, filled with healing, good health & peace!!

Manoj Bajpayee wished,Stay happy healthy and safe !!! Eid Mubarak

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and shared her pic with a caption 'Eid Mubarak to all'.