Eid special: Saif Ali Khan poses with all his four kids, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur , Jeh





On the occasion of Eid, actor Saif Ali Khan poses with his four kids, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. Sara took to her Instagram handle to share the adorable picture. The ‘Kedarnath’ actress is seen holding her little brother Jeh but hiding hid Jeh's face with a baby emoji.

Sharing the picture, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Eid Mubarak May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity Inshallah hoping for better times for us all." While Taimur is seen sitting next to his father and Ibrahim is sitting on floor next to them.

The picture is too cute to handle and fans showered love on them.

Sara is happy to have his little brother, Jeh and she once opened up about her first meeting with Saifeena’s second child.

Speaking about her first meeting with Jeh, Sara had told News18, "He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted."

“He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood (laughs). This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them," she had added.