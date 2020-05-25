Eid Mubarak to everyone, Bollywood celebs wish fans

Nation celebrates Eid today and our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media account to wish their fans a happy Eid.            

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to wish fans. She wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times. #EidMubarak.”

Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of her pictures as a child and a grownup, both images show her in a hijab. She captioned it, “Eid Mubarak #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive.”

Katrina Kaif shared a boomerang to wish fans, she wrote "Eid Mubarak”.

Ananya Pandey shared a boomerang video and wrote, “Eid Mubarak ...sending everyone lots of love, good energy, peace and a BIG virtual hug #StayHome #StaySafe.”

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of herself from one of her photoshoots and wrote, “Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid.”

Shraddha Kapoor also shared a boomerang video of her performing the namaaz in one of her films. She captioned it, “Eid Mubarak.” Tara Sutaria also shared a picture of herself with her head covered with a dupatta to wish fans on Instagram.

Randeep Hooda extended Eid wishes and wrote, “ Re Sabne Eid ki Raam Raam #eidmubarak. Hope everyone is celebrating responsibly with their families and staying safe. We will celebrate together again soon #peace.”

Other celebrities like Hema Malini, Randeep Hooda, Urmila Matondkar, Anupam Kher, Nushrat Bharucha, Manoj Bajpayee and Adnan Sami also extended their warn greetings.                                                                                                                        


