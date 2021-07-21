Eid al-Adha 2021: Big B, Hina Khan, Swara Bhaskar and others wish fans





Today, Eid-al-Adha is celebrating across the globe and celebrities took to their social media handle to wish their fans on the special occasion.

Amitabh Bacchan, Mohanlal, Dharmendra, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Chiranjeevi were among others to wish fans on the auspicious occasion.

Hina Khan shared series of solo pictures of her dressed in red and wished her fans,“Eid Mubarak ?????”.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “T 3974 – Eid ul Adha Mubarak!!”

Venkat Prabhu tweeted, “May you all be blessed with love, peace and prosperity…Happy Eid #EidMubarak and to all #str fans!! #maanaadu post-production work is on full swing!! So kindly hold on!! All the updates will follow once the movie is ready!!”

Sidharth Shukla wrote, To everyone who is celebrating #EidMubarak

Swara Bhaskar tweeted, ‘Eid Mubarak’.

Shehnaz Gill, ‘Eid Mubarak to each and everyone of you’.

Harshdeep Kaur wrote, Eid Mubarak aap sabhi ko! May God bless you all with happiness & prosperity

Asim Riaz tweeted, EID MUBARAK TO ALL..!

Sharib Hashmi wrote, Eid Ul Adha ki pur khuloos mubarakbaad

Due to the pandemic, there has been a restricted celebration of Eid.