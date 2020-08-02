Eid al Adha 2020: Salman, Katrina, Madhuri and others wish Eid Mubarak





Eid al Adha is celebrated across the world on Saturday and our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media account to wish their fans on the special occasion.

Salman Khan shared a picture of his and wrote, Eid Mubarak!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a post on social media and wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.”

Anil Kapoor wrote, “On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak!”

Sonali Bendre also penned a beautiful post and wrote, “May you be blessed with love and strength and be able to #SwitchOnTheSunshine in these trying times #EidMubarak.”

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “?? ??????? ???? ?? ???? ??? ??????? ??????????? ?? ??????? ???“

Shilpa also took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Eid Mubarak to you and your family. Spend time with your loved ones today. Take good care of yourselves and stay happy.” Manoj Bajpyee also shared a tweet which all about love and happiness and wrote, “EID MUBARAK TO YOU ALL. LOVE &HAPPINESS !!!!"

Shahrukh Khan shared a picture of AbRam praying. “Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug,” he wrote with the picture.

Arjun Rampal wrote, “Eid Mubarak. God bless everyone. #eidmubarak2020.” Emraan Hashmi shared a picture of a goat wearing a mask and wrote, “Ok I couldn’t help it . Eid mubarak again.”

Madhuri Dixit wrote, “My best wishes to everyone celebrating #EidalAdha #EidMubarak” Raveena Tandon wrote, “Eid me tayyar hone ka anand alag hota hai.even in lockdown,make it celebratory!This Eid may you sacrifice ,greed, arrogance ,indulgence and instead submit unto him love humility and give to the needy. Wishing all my Brothers and Sisters a very Blessed #EidAlAdha . #EidMubarak.”