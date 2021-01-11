'Easy, Peasy, Breezy Sunday', Malaika Arora shares sun-kissed pic

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Monday, 11th January 2021,06:01


Malaika Arora shared a holiday picture on Sunday and the sultry actress is enjoyed sun-soaked morning and enjoying morning sip.

The â€˜Chaiyya Chaiyyaâ€™ actress dazzled in a pastel green sleeveless top and a matching lower. She tied he hair in neat braid. A pair of shades is seen lying next to her.

She is sipping a glass of drink in an open garden beside a swimming pool and the pine trees blowing in the wind.

Malaika Arora captioned the post, "How all sundays should look like ......easy-peasy-breezy...."

Her post garnered more than one lakh likes in 54 minutes of being post. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left comment.


