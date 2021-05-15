Dusra Bhi Ho Gaya, Amitabh Bachchan on getting second vaccine dose





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in April and now in May, the megastar got the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

He shared a photo of his being vaccinated by a health worker.

Big B captioned the post in Hindi and English, "????? ?? ?? ??? ! Covid ???? , Cricket ???? ???? ! sorry sorry that was a really bad one ..."

When Amitabh Bachchan received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in April, he wrote, "DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days," he wrote.

The ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ actor feels that the vaccine experience was historic and he will pen a long note in his blog later, “Oh .. the entire procedure of taking the vaccination needs a rather detailed exclusive Blog .. shall do so .. later .. it was historic!!”

The ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ actor has contributed every bit he could for Covid-19 relief fund. The 78-year-old actor purchased 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland and donated ventilators to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "I have to, in deepest gratitude thank profusely the Govt., of Poland, the Mayor of the City of Wroclaw, the Ambassador of India at Warsaw and the LOT Polish Airlines for their very gracious gesture towards me. The general call from the places that were in need of help had been for the urgent need of Oxygen Concentrators.

These are and were difficult to procure and when I was not getting any immediate source to acquire them my friend and the Indian Consul in Wroclaw stepped forward," Bachchan wrote in his latest blog entry, late on Thursday.