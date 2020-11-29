‘Durgamati’ Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar excels in the scary horror-thriller





The trailer of horror-thriller ‘Durgamati’ is released and it showed Bhumi Pednekar in never-seen-before avatar. The trailer is gripping and it showed Bhumi disgraced IAS officer taken to haunted haveli Durgamati.

The trailer of ‘Durgamati’ opened with Arshad Warsi (Ishwar Prasad), a clean politician who works for the betterment of the people. But he is targeted by some powerful goons. To malign his image, Mahie Gill and Jisshu Sengupta, who play police officers, took out Chanchal Chauhan (Bhumi) from jail and placed her in a haunted haveli. In the haunted haveli, Chanchal experienced many horrific and ghostly affair but she remained fixed until she digs out the truth.

The film was earlier tiled, ‘Durgavati’ but later its name changed to ‘Durgamati’. The film is written and directed by Ashok and produced by Vikram Malhotra along with Akshay Kumar under the Cape of Good Films banner, teamed with Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series Banner. Durgamati is set to premiere this December on Amazon prime.