Dulhan Neha Kakkar flies off to Delhi to wed Rohanpreet Singh





The bride-to-be Neha Kakkar along with her family flew off to Delhi for the wedding. Neha posted a family picture on her Instagram Stories. It was captioned “chaloo #nehupreet kiwedding (let us go for #NehuPreetwedding).”

In the pictures, the singer two siblings, Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar along with other family members can be seen. Neha looked very excited.

Neha and Rohanpreet had the roka ceremony, haldi and mehendi ceremony which was attended by close family members and friends. Pictures from their pre-wedding ceremonies are shared on social media handle.

Neha Kakkar shared a video from her roka ceremony with Rohanpreet a few days ago. Neha had also shared a love-filled video from their roka ceremony on Wednesday that showed Neha and Rohanpreet dancing as they arrived at the venue. “#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event,” she captioned it.

Earlier this week, the singer also shared a video from the time when she first met her beau’s parents “The day he made me meet His Parents and Family Love You @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will enter into wedlock in Mohali on October 26.