Drug Probe: Arjun Rampal seeks time till Dec 21 to appear before NCB





Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau for the second time but on failing to appear before NCB on the scheduled time, the actor seeks time to appear before NCB till December 21. The actor cited personal reason for not able to appear before NCB today.

The Tweet reads, "Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till 21st December, to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) NCB had summoned the actor today in a drug-related case probe."

On November 9, NCB conducted a raid on Arjun Rampal’s residence and seized some electronic gadgets.

Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned by NCB. On Tuesday, Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was granted bail in the drug case. He was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. He was asked to submit his passport and not to leave the city without informing the Narcotics Control Bureau.