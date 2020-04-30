'Driving Home Ma', Riddhima Sahni Kapoor leaves for Mumbai





Riddhima Kapoor Sahni got permission to travel to Mumbai via road. She will cover 1400 km by road. As she leaves for Mumbai, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter shared a video captioning, 'Driving Home Ma'.

Riddhima could not attend the funeral of her father as she resides in Delhi and due to coronavirus lockdown she could not fly to Delhi. She missed her father’s funeral but saw the rituals on phone. Alia Bhatt face-timed Riddhima and she could see the face of her father for the last time.

She penned an emotional note and shared it on Instagram stories, along with series of pictures with her father.

“Love you papa. RIP,” Ridhima wrote, sharing a selfie with Rishi. A picture of her with Rishi and Neetu was captioned, “I miss you already. Come back na papa.” “Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you papa,”

Earlier in the day, Riddhima mourned the death of Rishi with an emotional Instagram post. “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever,” she wrote.

Rishi Kapoor died of cancer yesterday morning. He was 67 and batted cancer for two years. He was cremated at Chandanwadi Crematorium at around 4 PM.