‘Drishyam’ director Nishikant Kamat’s condition critical, hospitalized





Noted director Nishikant Kamat, who directed movies like Drishyam and Mumbai Meri Jaan, has been admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad.

Kamat was diagnosed chronic liver disease. He was brought to the hospital on 31st July. He is in the ICU. Though critical, he is in a stable condition now.

Nishikant had suffered from cirrhosis of liver in the past and that has relapsed now.

Here is the full statement:

Mr Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was brought to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on 31st July with jaundice and abdominal distention.

He has been diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and other secondary infections.

He is in the intensive care unit for continuous monitoring under supervision of a multi- disciplinary team of senior consultants comprising of Gastroenterologists, Hepatologists, Critical Care and others.

His condition is critical but stable.

We wish him a speedy recovery.

NIshikant Kamat helmed movies like Drishyam, Madaari, Mumbai Meri Jaan, among others. He has also acted in a few Bollywood films like John Abraham-starrer Rocky Handsome (2016), Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Fugay and Julie 2. But Kamat's directorial debut Marathi film ‘Dombivali Fast’ released in 2005 bagged him the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006.

Nishikant Kamat’s next project is Darbadar, expected to release in 2022.