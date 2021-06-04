‘Dream Girl’ actor Rinku Singh Nikumbh dies of Covid-19





Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl’ co-star Rinku Singh Nikumbh passed away due to Covid-19 complications. On May 25th, Rinku Singh Nikumbh has been tested Covid-19 positive. Initially, she quarantined herself at home but when her fever did not reduce, she was admitted to hospital.

Her cousin Chanda Singh Nikumbh told Bollywoodlife, "On May 25, she had tested positive and was under home isolation. Since her fever was not coming down, we decided to shift her to a hospital after a few days. In the hospital, the doctors didn’t feel that she required an ICU bed and she was in a normal COVID ward initially. The next day, she was shifted to the ICU. She was recovering well in the ICU as well until the day of her demise. In the end, she was losing hope and felt that she couldn’t survive. She was an Asthma patient as well.”

"She was full of energy and a bundle of happiness. Even in the hospital while she was struggling, she was helping other patients. That’s a huge thing," Chanda added.

She also revealed that Ryinku had received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on May 7 and her second dose was due. "She was considering going to Goa for an ad shoot recently, but we didn’t let her go as we wanted to protect her from COVID. Who knew, she would be infected at home," Chanda said.

On the work front, Ryinku starred in television shows such as Chidiyaghar and Meri Haanikarak Biwi. Last year, she was seen in a medical drama titled Dhadkan. The actor also starred in Hello Charlie starring Aadar Jain.

May her soul rest in peace!