Don’t worry I’m not dying, Neha Kakkar quits social media





After Sonakshi Sinha, singer Neha Kakkar has bade good-bye to social media. Neha announced on her Instagram account that she is taking a brief break from social media to get rid of hatred, nepotism jealousy etc.

Neha wrote, "Going back to sleep! Plz wake me up when there’s a better world. The world where there’s Feedom, Love, Respect, Care, Fun, Acceptance, Good People. Not Hatred, Nepotism, Jealousy, Judgements, Bossy People, Hitlers,Murders, Suicides, Bad People. Good Night!!! (sic)," Neha wrote in her post, adding, "Don’t worry I’m not dying. Loll just going away for a couple of days.”

She captioned her post as, “I’m sorry if this makes anybody feel bad! But this is what I have been feeling since a long long time but not able to say it, just trying my best to be happy but not really happening. I’m a human being and that too a very emotional one. So.. Yeh Sab.. It hurts me.. Don’t worry I’m okay.. Love you guys Specially My #NeHearts (sic).”

Neha is the current singing sensation of Bollywood and has some superhit songs including Aankh Marey, Dilbar, O saki saki and Garmi in her kitty. In her earlier interview, she said that she is not much bothered by negative comments coming her way as she says people criticise her because she is number one.

"Of course, I am a human being and I do feel bad about it, but after feeling bad I bounce back. I feel these people who are writing bad (things) about me are nothing but jealous people. They feel, ‘why is Neha here?' Jo number one singer hai uske hi baare main likhengay log (they will write about the singer who is number one)," Neha told IANS.

"So, I understand that -- I am number one that is why people talk about me and get jealous," the Manali Trance hitmaker claimed, adding she doesn't worry much about the haters as they are limited in number.

"Jealous people are few, and lovers are like in crores," she said.