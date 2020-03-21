Stop throwing tantrums like a star, Doctors tells Kanika Kapoor





After being tested positive for Covid-19, singer Kanika Kapoor is being treated at Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS in Lucknow and the best possible treatment has been given to the singer but Kanika is not satisfied with the treatment rendered to her and she is throwing tantrums.

“Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us,” Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, Lucknow said.

“Facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit for Covid-19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving as a patient and not a star,” he said.

Kanika Kapoor is dissatisfied with the treatment meted out to her. In an interview with The Times of India, she said she was not given food or any medicine at the premises. “I’ve been here since 11 am and all I’ve been given is a small bottle of water to drink. I’ve been asking these people to give me something to eat but I’ve only been given two small bananas and an orange that had flies on it. I am so hungry, I haven’t even taken the medicine that I was supposed to till now. I have fever, I’ve informed them, but no one has attended to me. The food I brought with me has been taken away. I can’t even eat anything that’s given to me as I am allergic to some foods. I am hungry, thirsty and I feel miserable here,” she said.

“When I asked the doctor attending to me to have the room cleaned, he said to me that this was not a five star hotel where I should expect that kind of treatment. He said that the authorities are going to file an FIR against me for withholding information and not disclosing my illness. These are the kind of threats being given to me,” she added. Kanika also said that the room was dusty and full of mosquitoes. “I am being ill-treated here and it feels like I’m in jail. They are behaving as if I am a criminal for no fault of mine,” she said.