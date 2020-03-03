''Don't fall in love with a married man,'' Neena Gupta pours her heart out





Neena Gupta is currently holidaying in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand and the veteran actor has shared a new video in which she from her own experience said to her friends not to fall in love with a married man.

The actor, who is a single mother to designer Masaba Gupta, shared her views, “He told you that he doesn’t like his wife, they aren’t getting along for a long time. You fall in love with him, he is a married guy. Then you say ‘why don’t you separate’. But they say ‘no, no there are kids, I don’t feel like, let’s see what happens, maybe some day’. So you start meeting secretly and go on holidays, but he finds it tough as he has to lie about his plans. Then you say that you want to do a night stay as well and then you go to a hotel and spend the night. Then you want to spend more nights together and ultimately you want to marry him. You push him to divorce his wife but he says ‘wait for some time, I am working on it, it’s not so easy, there is property, there are bank accounts etc etc’. Now you are getting panicky, frustrated and you don’t know what to do. You eventually think about leaving him as you don’t want to get into so many complications. He says FO (f*** off) to you. Then what do you do?”

in the 80s, Neena fell in love with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and together they have a daughter Masaba Gupta out of wedlock. Neena later got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008.

On the work front, Neena's last film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has minted Rs 54.23 crores so far. She was highly applauded for her last movie, 'Badhaai Ho'.