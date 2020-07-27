Don’t cry, you’ll be home soon: Aaradhya tells grandpa Amitabh





After testing negative for coronavirus, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been discharged from Nanavati hospital. The mother-daughter duo left for their residence on Monday.

While leaving the hospital, the little one said to her grandpa not to cry as he will be back home very soon. Expressing his thoughts in his blog Monday night, Amitabh wrote, “… they go home the little one and Bahurani .. and the tears flow out .. the little one embraces and tells me not to cry ..’you’ll be home soon’ she assures .. I must believe her.”

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t hold back his tears in joy after his daughter-in-law and granddaughter got discharged from hospital.

Apni choti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par main rok na paya aapne aansu. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (After my daughter-in-law and granddaughter were discharged from the hospital, I couldn't hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)," tweeted Big B.

Abhishek Bachchan also informed about Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s discharge.

Abhishek tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan are still recovering at Nanavati hopsital.