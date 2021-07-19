‘Doctor G’ First Look: Ayushmann Khurrana impresses as Dr Uday Gupta





The first look of Ayushmann Khurrana as Dr Uday Gupta in the upcoming film, ‘Doctor G’ is unveiled and he looks quite impressive in the role of a doctor.

The first look showed clean shaven Ayushmann dressed in a doctor’s coat, holding a book in his hand and a stethoscope in his coat's pocket.

Unveiling the first look, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook."

The medical drama will see Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead.

‘Doctor G’ went on floor a few days ago. Sharing a photo of himself from the set wearing a face mask, the actor wrote, "Day 1 #DoctorG. This is the third film I'll be shooting in the pandemic. But summers will be tough. One of the best scripts I've ever read. Too excited to collaborate with Anubhuti Kashyap, Rakul Preet Singh and Junglee Pictures."

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, this comedy drama is bankrolled by Junglee Pictures. This will be Ayushmann’s third collaboration with Junglee Pictures after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). The film is penned by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh.