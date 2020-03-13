Do I look pregnant: Deepika Padukone asks journo





Ever since Deepika Padukone got married to actor Ranveer Singh, she was often goaded with the question of pregnancy. During a recent event, a journo asked if she is pregnant. To this, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor replied, "Do I look pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant then you will see that in nine months," IANS quoted her as saying.

Deepika and Ranveer had a destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como in November 2018. In an interview, Deepika had said that she and Ranveer definitely want to expand their family but not right now: ""I'm not surprised (by the rumours), we're not surprised by it at all. Do we intend on having children? Of course we do, we both love kids. But do we intend on having children anytime soon? Absolutely not! We're too selfishly at this point focused on our careers and I don't think it would be fair to have kids at this point. We're not even thinking about kids."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in ‘83’, which slated to hit screens on April 10, 2020.