Divyanka Tripathi's aunt dies of Covid-19





Television actress Divyanka Tripathi’s aunt Rakhi Tripathi died due to coronavirus complications.Divyanka's mother Neelam Tripathi shared the sad news on her social media handle.

Divyanka's mother wrote, "Meri devrani Rakhi Tripathi ka sawargwas ho gaya????????????????, sabhi se anurodh hai ghar rahe surakshit rahe (My sister-in-law Rakhi Tripathi has passed away. I request everyone to stay home, stay safe)”.



Neelam’s husband Nagendra Tripathi's also post a message in Hindi, "Meri patni Srimati Rakhi Tripathi ka Corona se abhi ek ghante pehle dehwasan hogaya hai. Ishwar unko apne Sri charono mein sthan. Aap apni shradhanjali ghar se hi de (My wife Rakhi Tripathi passed away an hour ago due to Coronavirus. May God grant her shelter. Please pay your respects from home)."



Earlier, he had shared that his wife and daughter tested positive and are admitted in a hospital. He had requested everyone to pray for them. Unfortunately, his wife died an hour later after his post.