Divyanka Tripathi trolled for not wearing dupatta in 'Crime Patrol'





For few episodes, television actor Divyanka Tripathi hosted the popular crime show, ‘Crime Patrol’ and was severely trolled for not wearing dupatta with suits. The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actressgave a befitting reply to the trolls.

Oneuser wrote, "Crime Patrol episode me aap dupatta kyu nahi pahanati hai." Divyanka replied, "Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen! Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi!"

Another user jumped in the conversation and wrote in Hindi, "Arrey madam ji, you pointed fingers at Ghanshyam Ji's character but it could be a possibility that he likes to see you with a dupatta." Divyanka hits back, "Yes it is possible! If he is a fan then salute to that love. But questioning women's clothing has become a thing of the past. We can discuss acting, science, politics, history, geography on many subjects. Dupatta is a very trivial subject compared to that."

Currently, Divyanka Tripathi is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. She has been sharing videos and photos from Cape Twon. The show is expected to go on air in July.