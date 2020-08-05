Disha Patani's father, 2 officers tests Covid-19 positive





Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani, who is a Deputy SP on vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

Jagdish Patani along with two other officers contracted the disease and have been put under quarantine. Following their diagnosis, the zonal chief engineer's office has been kept closed for the next 48 hours. Jagdish Patani and his team of two other officers were said to be investigating a transformer scam. They came to Bareilly from Lucknow.

Disha Patani, who is currently in Mumbai is yet to comment on the matter.