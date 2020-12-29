Disha Patani turns sea queen in yellow bikini





Disha Patani is currently on vacation with boyfriend Tiger Shroff and she has shared a new picture from her beach vacation. In the photo, the ‘MS Dhoni’ actress cane be seen standing on a surfboard in the middle of the sea holding a long wooden stick.

"Aquaman feels," she captioned the image. For the New Year celebration, Disha Patani jetted off to Maldives with Tiger for some We time.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in ‘Radhe’, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is being helmed by Prabhudheva.