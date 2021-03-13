Disha Patani shoots bikini scene with John Abraham in ‘Ek Villain Returns’





Bollywood actress Disha Patani shoots for a bikini scene with John Abraham in the upcoming film, ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The actress is seen in a bathrobe with hair open. John too was spotted with Disha in black outfit. On looking at Disha Patani, fans speculated that the ‘MS-Dhoni’ actress shot for a bikini scene.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar, the action thriller also stars Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, the action thriller also features Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The prequel ‘Ek Villain Returns’ released in 2014 starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in the main roles.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 11, 2022 but pushed behind due pandemic.