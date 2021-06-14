Disha Patani shakes a leg with beau Tiger Shroff on birthday





Bollywood actor Disha Patani celebrated her 28th birthday on June 13, 2021 and the ‘MS-Dhoni’ actor rang her birthday with her actor beau Tiger Shroff and hismother, Ayesha Shroff and his sister, Krishna Shroff.

Pictures from her private birthday celebration are doing the round on net. In one of the pictures, the birthday girl posed with Tiger and Krishna. The trio had a blast at the birthday. Disha also posed for a selfie with Krishna.

Tiger’s mother Krishna Shroff wished Disha in a lovely way. She wrote, “Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!!”

At the in-house party, the ‘Heropanti’ actor shook a leg with Disha. Wishing his ladylove, he wrote, “Happy bday villainnn.”

Krishna Shroff wished Disha with beautiful pictures of the birthday girl. Along with which, she wrote, “Happy day to youuu!” Disha Patani responded, “Thank you kishu.”

For the party, Disha Patani chose to wear netted top and ripped denim.