Disha Patani enjoys Maldives vacation with boyfriend Tiger Shroff





Not only Katrina Kaif or newly married Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu are holidaying in Maldives but Bollywood lovebirds Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff also headed to Maldives for a romantic gateway and few stunning pictures from their vacay are doing the round on net.

Earlier, the ‘Baaghi’ actor shared a shirtless picture of himself deboarding a seaplane. “Dress code for the next couple days,” he captioned the post. Later, he posted beach picture in yellow trunks. “Pls excuse the yellow hot pants. Either ive grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown,” he captioned the post.

Dusha Patani also shared few stunning pictures. She hit the beach In a bikini.

Disha and Tiger are dating for quite sometine and going strong. In an earlier interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Disha was asked: “Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple.” Replying to the question, Disha had said: “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed... but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”