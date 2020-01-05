Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur share steamy lip-lock in ‘Malang’





A new poster of ‘Malang’ was unveiled and it showed Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur indulged in a steamy lip-lock. The poster is too hot to handle and it indicates that the couple will have a incredible chemistry in the film. The kissing poster of Disha and Aditya speak million dollar about their on-screen chemistry.

It is a unique lip-lock where it showed Disha seated on Aditya's shoulders is bending to kiss him with beach background. While sharing the poster, the ‘MS Dhoni’ actress wrote, "Two Wild Souls...One Love...MALANG! Trailer out on 6th Jan."

Sharing his thoughts on their on-screen chemistry, director Mohit Suri said," Passionate, exciting, energetic, mad - Love is all this and more. Adi and Disha's love depicts their liberated and 'Malang' state of mind in this poster. I'm looking forward to seeing how the audience perceives it."

The couple was also trained for underwater kissing scene in Goa for two days.

Mumbai Mirror quoted a source saying, “The sequence required Disha and Aditya to be under water for at least a minute, so the training focused on strengthening lung capacity. It was difficult to shoot in one take as Aditya and Disha had to sync their breathing patterns.”

Earlier this year, Disha had posted a picture in a diving suit and wrote on Instagram, “Training for something special #malang.” She is seen wearing a dark blue suit while posing with Aditya and she flashes a victory sign. They are standing on rocks and the sea is visible in the background.

Talking about ‘Malang’, Kunal Kemmu, who plays a pivotal role in the film had earlier told IANS, “It’s an interesting film. It’s got a lot of shades to it. It has me playing a cop again, it’s a very interesting part and I am looking forward to it. I am very excited to be working with Anil Kapoor because I have always been a die hard fan of his work. I just worked with Aditya recently in Kalank and it’s lovely to be back but most importantly to get associated with my first director Mohit Suri again. I am very excited to be back with him.”

‘Malang’ is a romantic horror story directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. The film is slated to hit thetatres on 7th February 2020.