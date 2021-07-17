Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya plant a kiss at post-wedding brunch





Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are now married couple. After a year of courtship, the lovebirds tied the knot on July 16th. The newly married had a post-wedding brunch with their friends and relatives.

The couple’s wedding photographer, Israni Photography, shared pictures of the newly married. One of the photos showed the two planting kisses on each other’s cheeks. While another picture saw Disha apparently wiping tears off Rahul’s face. The photo was captioned, “Swipe to see how this adorable moment went & keep a pack of tissues ready, #TheDisHulWedding @rahulvaidyarkv @dishaparmar.”

‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Shefali Bagga also shared a few pictures of herself with Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar from the brunch. She captioned the photos, “Keep smiling cuties @rahulvaidyarkv @dishaparmar .Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness ???????? Heartiest congratulations on your wedding #dishul #thedishulwedding #rahulvaidya #dishaparmar.”

For the brunch, Disha and Rahul opted for a simple outfit. Rahul wore a simple white kurta pyjama while Disha Parmar donned a yellow salwar kameez.