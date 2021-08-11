Discussed adopting a child with my son Arhaan, Malaika Arora





When Malaika Arora appeared as a special guest on ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, she was highly smitten by the contestant Florina Gogoi and made the startling revelation that she also desires to have a girl child.

In a recent interview, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress said that she loves her son Arhaan from the bottom of her heart but at the same time misses for not having a girl child.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Malaika said, “For any mother, it’s so beautifully overwhelming to be around kids. Florina tugged at my heartstrings. Her performance and the way she is struck a chord with me deep down. I come from a family full of girls and now, we all have boys, largely. So, I do miss having a girl child. I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter,” she said.

The actor added, “That’s a running sentiment in my heart. I have a girl sibling, and we’re so typical in the sense that we’ll share everything and watch each other’s backs. The way Florina danced, it just made me so emotional that day; I wished I had a daughter whom I could dress up and do all those silly things with.”

Many of her colleagues from the industry have opted for surrogacy or adoption and when Malaika Arora was asked if there is any such plans in her mind, she replied, She told TOI, “So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it’s really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives,” shared Malaika, adding, “I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home. We talk about everything, and this is one of the many zillion topics that we have chatted about, but there are no plans.”

Arhaan is Malaika and Arbaaz Khan’s son. The couple separated in 2016. Currently, Malaika is dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.