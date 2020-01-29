Director Jagan Shakti undergoes surgery, Akshay Kumar pays medical bill





‘Mission Mangal’ director Jagan Shakti has undergone successful brain surgery and he is recovering well. He was rushed to Mumbai Kokilaben hospital for a blood clot in his brain.On January 25, he was rushed to hospital after he fell unconscious during a social gathering.

Akshay Kumar, who starred in ‘Mission Mangal’ is very close to the director and it is learnt that he is bearing his medical expenses.

A source says, “Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn’t step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is anyway associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan’s family to take care of all the medical expenses.”

Filmmaker R.Balki informed that Jagan's condition is now stable. He told Filmfare on Tuesday, “Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about now.” Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, actor Dalip Tahil, also a part of Mission Mangal, said Akshay is helping Jagan. “I heard Akshay was among the first to know and got Jagan admitted to hospital, taking charge of things,” he said.

Director Jagan Shakti is also in talk with Akshay Kumar for second film together. the film titled, ‘Ikka’, which would be a remake of the 2014 Tamil film ‘Katthi’. Talking about the movie in an interview, the director said, “I am structuring and writing my script for my third film. Ikka was announced long back and I have worked on the script for a long time. I would like to have it as my second film to explore my action and sleek presentation skills. I am already writing my third film, and I should be about to finish it by the end of the year and then put that in production.”