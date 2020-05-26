Dipika Kakar, husband Shoaib Ibrahim celebrate Eid in twinned black outfit





Dipika Kakar and her actor husband Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated Eid together. The happily married couple twinned in black outfit on Eid-Ul-Fitr. the ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress shared picture of Eid celebration on her social media handle. She shared a picture in which Shoaib is seen embracing his mom and Dipika.

Dipika and Shoaib had an intimate wedding in Bhopal last year followed by a grand reception in Mumbai in 2018.

Seven years ago, Dipika and Shoaib met on the set of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and fell for each other. The couple married as per Muslim rituals at Shoaib’s hometown.

Before the nuptial, Dipika converted to Muslim and she is now known as Faiza Ibrahim. It was Shoaib’s parents’ wish that Dipika should get converted to Islam which the actress accepted happily.