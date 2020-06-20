Dipika Kakar, family celebrates Shoaib Ibrahim’s birthday





Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his 33rd birthday with his actress wife Dipika Kakar and family. Dipika baked a yummy two-tier chocolate cake with ‘Happy Birthday Shoaib’ written on it. The family had an intimate midnight birthday celebration and pictures and videos of the cake cutting ceremony were shared online.

The video showed Shoaib cutting cake with her mom and family members standing by his side. Dipika also treated her hubby with a slice of the delicious cake and gave him a warm hug.



