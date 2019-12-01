Dimpy Ganguly expecting second child, flaunts baby bump





Dimpy Ganguly is pregnant again and the ex-Bigg Boss contestant shared the good news with a beautiful picture of her flaunting her baby bump.

Posting her pregnancy pictures on Instagram, she wrote about the hurdles being a mother, "Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving a shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn't even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn't have been more happier."

She added, “The beginning of this pregnancy came along with various hurdles; relocation with a child, while the husband had to be away most of the time because of more responsibilities at work, hunting for a house, a nursery, a school, an ob-gyn a pediatrician, a hospital all in the first trimester with nausea like never before! But as they say fortune favors the brave, we have been fortunate enough to finally get all that we wanted because we dared to dream and only one word comes to mind - gratitude. Thankful for all the good that touch us everyday! Hope we all can see and admire all that's truly good and happy in our lives instead of focusing on what's not. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! #thanksgiving #madonna #mydubai #lamerdubai #beach" .

Dimpy Ganguly tied the knot with Dubai based businessman and childhood friend Rohit Roy on November 27, 2015 after an ugly separation with Rahul Mahajan. Dimply married Rahul Mahajan on the national television on the reality show, ‘Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’. The couple had a fall-out and following which Dimpy also slapped domestic violence case against Rahul. Finally, both got officially divorced.



