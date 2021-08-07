Dimpy Ganguly enjoys Switzerland vacation with hubby Rohit, kids





Dimpy Ganguly and her husband Rohit Roy and kids are currently vacationing in Switzerland. Dimpy shared the picture of their fun-filled vacation her social media handle.

The pictures showed her enjoying vacation to the fullest with Rohit and kids, daughter Reanna Roy and son Aryaan Roy.

For the uninitiated, Dimpy Ganguly first tied the knot with Rahul Mahajan. After a turbulence wedding, they separated legally and then she got married to her childhood friend and the love of her life, Rohit Roy, in 2015. In 2016, the couple blessed with their first child and they welcomed their baby boy in 2020. In 2021, Dimpy and Rohit had completed six years of her blissful marriage.