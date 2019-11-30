Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia dies, Akshay-Twinkle spotted at the hospital





Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia, who was unwell and was in the ICU since the last couple of days finally breathed her last on Saturday night. She was 80. Betty Kapdia was suffering from respiratory problem.

Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle were spotted at the city hospital. Apart from them, debutante Karan Kapadia was also seen by the paparazzi leaving the hospital in an ambulance.

Informing about Betty Kapadia’s health, hospital sources said, “She was admitted to the hospital on November 14. She is in the ICU”.

In October, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna ring in Betty Kapadia’s 80th birthday in Shilim with friends. Twinkle posted pictures from the holiday on her Instagram account and wrote, “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.”

