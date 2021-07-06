Dilip Kumar’s mortal remains taken to Bandra home, Shabana Azmi arrives





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away this morning. He was 98. On June 30th, he was rushed to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai’s Khar due to breathlessness. He was admitted to the ICU and was being treated by expert doctors.

Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui confirmed the news of the actor’s death on Twitter. “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” read Farooqui’s tweet via Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle.

"He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am," Dr Jalil Parkar, who had treated the actor, told PTI.

So sooner the news was shared, tributes poured in. The actor’s mortal remains was taken to his Bandra home. Veteran actor and close friend of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, Shabana Azmi was spotted arriving at the couple’s residence to pay their last respect.

His last rites will be performed at 4 pm with full state honours.

May his soul rest in peace!