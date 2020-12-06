Dilip Kumar's immunity is low, he's not too well: Saira Banu





Bollywood iconic couple, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have been married for the past 55 years and Saira Banu has been taking very good care of the legendary actor in the best possible way. She is a pillar of strength for the 98-year-old actor and in this pandemic, she is taking outmost care to ensure that Dilip Saab remains safe and in good health.

Updating about Dilip Kumar's health, the ‘Padosan’ actor said, "He's not too well. He's weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day."

Since March, the couple has been ‘under complete isolation and quarantine’ as a precautionary measure amid the Covid-19 pandemic, “I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak”.

Saira Banu said that he is taking care of Dilip Saab out of love and not to earn praises. She said, "It is out of love and not duress that I look after Dilip Saab. I am not looking for praises to be called a devoted wife. Just to touch him and cuddle him is the world's best thing that's happening to me. I adore him and he is my breath itself."

When asked about marrying a huge superstar back then, Saira told The Times of India, "We were both well-placed in our careers. Dilip Saab did far fewer films than he actually could have. It was not a difficult adjustment for me. Dilip Saab had no airs and he has been very down-to-earth always."

Talking about selflessly looking after Dilip Kumar even today, she shared, "This is something that comes naturally to me. You see, I have worked and travelled so much that I reached a point of saturation. I realised that I wasn't being able to have a cup of morning tea with my husband and he's still being so good about it."

Dilip Kumar lost his two brothers, Aslam Khan and Ahsan Khan, to Covid-19.