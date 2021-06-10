Dilip Kumar undergoes surgery, 350 cc of fluid was removed





After hospitalization, legendary actor Dilip Kumar was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and a procedure was performed on Wednesday afternoon to remove the fluid from his lungs. Dr. Jalil Parkar told Pinkvilla that the procedure is successful and the actor is doing well.

“The procedure was done and 350cc of fluid was removed in the presence of Dr. Nitin Gokhale and me. Dilip Kumar stood the procedure well and his oxygen saturation is 100 percent. If all goes well, we shall discharge him on Thursday,” said Dr. Jalil Parkar.

On June 9th, the official twitter handle of Dilip Kumar managed by Faisal Farooqui too gave an update on his health, “Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday),” said Faisal Farooqui, on behalf of Dilip Kumar.

Earlier, Saira Banu updated about the health of the matinee idol, she wrote, “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan.”

Here’s wishing Dilip Kumar s speedy recovery!