Dilip Kumar turns 98: Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri and many send heartfelt wishes





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar celebrated his 98th birthday today and wishes from his industry friends and well-wishers are pouring in. the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood would have a quiet birthday celebration with family and friends this year owing to coronavirus pandemic and passing away of his two brothers, Ahsan and Aslam of Covid-19.

Talking exclusively to ETimes, Saira Banu said, “I didn’t celebrate Eid, Diwali or any festival this year because of the human losses we have suffered this year due to the fatal flu epidemic. We have also had two tragedies in the family - Saheb’s younger brothers Ahsan and Aslam, who fell prey to COVID-19. We will have a quiet birthday with our friends and family with well-wishers staying at home and praying and wishing us from the safety of their homes.”

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish Dilip Kumar on his 98th birthday.

Due to coronavirus scare, Amitabh Bachchan could not personally visit the veteran actor but he send a bouquet on his special day.

Ali Fazal delivered a famous dialogue from Dilip Saab's movie to wish him. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Yusuf saab aka Dilip Kumar.. From my favourite film. Aaj dialogue yaad aa gaye aapke. . Gustaakhi Maaf.."

Madhuri Dixit wished good health and long life for Dilip Kumar on his 98th birthday, she wrote, "Happy birthday @TheDilipKumar saab.. I wish you good health and a long life ahead. I feel fortunate remembering the times we spent together while shooting for #Izzatdar & #KanoonApnaApna. Sending you my best wishes. Take care."

Kamal Haasan tweeted, "To my dearest Yusuf Khan Saheb / Shri. DIlip Kumar Ji @TheDilipKumar My salute to one of the greatest living Indian artistes in Cinema. Happy birthday sir and I place my gratitude for setting a benchmark half a century ago, for today's artistes to follow."

Riteish Deshmukh shares a series of pictures with Dilip Kumar. He says, "The KING & I ..... Happy Birthday Dear @TheDilipKumar Sahab !!! May god grace you with good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar Every generation loves you!!!"

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a throwback photo with Dilip Kumar on his birthday. He captioned the post, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY, Dalip sahab . Love you my darling brother."

Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, wished Dilip Kumar on his birthday. He said, "Dilip Kumar is such a hardworking person who taught how to handle success."

Urmila Matondkar was all praise for Dilip Kumar and tweeted, "When all the words in the world fail to describe a human being, an Actor, an Era,a Legend,an Institution and all the joy, light n sheer magic he brought on celluloid each time he enlightened it... Happy Birthday #DilipKumar saab."

Ajay Devgn shared a throwback picture with Dilip Kumar and wrote, "Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You’re an institution by yourself. And, you’ve always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always."