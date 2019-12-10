Dilip Kumar turns 97: Bollywood celebrities send wishes





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar celebrated his 97th birthday today and on his special day, birthday wishes are pouring in from every corner. Highly moved with all the good wishes, Dilip Kumar wrote on Twitter, “On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes”.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a young picture of the veteran actor and wrote. “Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai”.

Actor Ishaan Khatter also wished Dilip Kumar on his special day.

Actor Divya Dutta sends ‘lot of love’. “His eyes epitomised romance, his mere presence spelt magic on screen!! Happy 97th @TheDilipKumar saab!!! Bahut saara pyaar,” she wrote.

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel also tweeted on behalf of her sister. “Kangana says there has been more glamorous or better dancers female actors in the past but she believes in terms of universally accepted Method acting she has established herself in the top position and many agree with her when I ask her about the male actors she says no one has yet surpassed Yusuf Saab ( Dilip Kumar) his sophisticated subtle approach to his characters a beautiful blend of commercial and method. In those days people only knew loud stage acting he introduced method that too blended with his star appeal, we bow down to the legacy that is yet to be challenged. Happy birthday Dilip sir,” she wrote.

BM wishes Dilip Kumar a very happy birthday and best of health!